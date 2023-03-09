Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,830 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

