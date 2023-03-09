Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $300.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,419,598 shares in the company, valued at $101,648,492.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $228,100 over the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

