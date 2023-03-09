Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE EME opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

