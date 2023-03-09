Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.63 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.