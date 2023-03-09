Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.