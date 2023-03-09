Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.