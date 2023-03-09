Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 323.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $23,178,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $65,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,674 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

