Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.