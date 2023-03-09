Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

