Putnam Investments LLC Sells 14,342 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Liberty Energy worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

