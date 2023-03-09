Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ChampionX worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

