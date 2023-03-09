Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,159 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

