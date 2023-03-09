Putnam Investments LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

