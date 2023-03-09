Putnam Investments LLC Takes $6.81 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elastic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,901,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

