Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

MTDR stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

