Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FSLR stock opened at $214.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
