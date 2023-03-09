Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $214.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.