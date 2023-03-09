Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 44.1% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 380.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 98.2% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $309.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.18. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.