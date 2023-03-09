Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,951 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

