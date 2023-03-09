Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 32,880 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 32,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.11, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

