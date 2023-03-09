Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 668.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after buying an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,550,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
