Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 264.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

