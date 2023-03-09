Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 154,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $44,732,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.