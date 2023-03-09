Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 694 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

LAMR opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

