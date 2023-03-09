Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,883 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 110,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,804 shares of company stock worth $9,014,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

