Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.49 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

