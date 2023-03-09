Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $174.77 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.