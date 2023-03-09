Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

