Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,588 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,217 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

