Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,490.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,372.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

