Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $375,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,910,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 626,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 185,886 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,627,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,916.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,476. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISEE opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

