Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $388,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 2.3 %

TS stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenaris Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on TS. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.