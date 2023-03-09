Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $399,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

