Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.