Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after buying an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

