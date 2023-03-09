Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $221.80 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

