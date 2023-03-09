Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,571 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

