Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,322 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

