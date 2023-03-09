Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $372,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Stories

