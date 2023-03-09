Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

