Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,878,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $411,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,478,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $131,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

