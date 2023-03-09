Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.54% from the company’s previous close.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

