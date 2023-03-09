Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,000 ($24.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,720 ($20.68).
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAT. Investec lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.00).
Rathbones Group Price Performance
RAT opened at GBX 2,028 ($24.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,090.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,961.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
About Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
Featured Articles
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.