Redburn Partners Upgrades Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $73.09 and a one year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $109,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

