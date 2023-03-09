RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

RDHL stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.