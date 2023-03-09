Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.0 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.52.

DKS opened at $149.73 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

