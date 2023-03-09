Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

ELVN opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 million, a P/E ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 1.02.

