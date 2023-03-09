Research Analysts Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

EXR opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

