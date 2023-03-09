Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.56 million 1.68 $19.54 million $1.14 10.58 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.87 $34.73 million $1.01 10.61

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.44% 9.23% 0.80% Macatawa Bank 36.59% 14.29% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Colony Bankcorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.