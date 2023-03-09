Reviewing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $38.17 million 5.36 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.73 Apyx Medical $48.52 million 2.10 -$15.17 million ($0.56) -5.25

Profitability

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TELA Bio and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06% Apyx Medical -39.28% -39.82% -31.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TELA Bio and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.45%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

