Reviewing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 25.56% 16.33% 1.12% Carter Bankshares 27.55% 14.62% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.69 billion 2.47 $431.68 million $8.87 9.71 Carter Bankshares $158.46 million 2.62 $50.12 million $2.04 8.45

This table compares UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

